Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 42,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 65,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter.

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

