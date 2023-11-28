Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 42,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 65,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
