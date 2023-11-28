Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 17,231 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 17,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $661,325.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,588,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,100,757.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intapp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. 495,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,979. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

