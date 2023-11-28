IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in November

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IGXT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 101,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.39. IntelGenx Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

