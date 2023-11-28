Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Short Interest Up 1,497.2% in November

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 1,497.2% from the October 31st total of 158,400 shares. Approximately 32.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Intelligent Bio Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions makes up approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Intelligent Bio Solutions Price Performance

Shares of INBS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions ( NASDAQ:INBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 510.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.23%. On average, analysts predict that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.