Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Up 3.2%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 2,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Intellinetics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.43% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

