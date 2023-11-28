Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Up 3.2%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 2,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Intellinetics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
View Our Latest Report on Intellinetics
Intellinetics Trading Up 3.2 %
Institutional Trading of Intellinetics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.43% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intellinetics Company Profile
Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intellinetics
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.