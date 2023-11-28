Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Trading Down 4.9%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.64 and last traded at $76.89. 1,553,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,019,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $84.44.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,207,249.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,301,818.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,819,378. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 97,106 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

