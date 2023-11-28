Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Natixis Investment Managers International’s 8th Largest Position

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,555 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 3.0% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $41,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,610 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.