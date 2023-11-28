International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $155.43. 655,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,739. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $156.13. The company has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.