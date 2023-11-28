International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $155.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $156.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

