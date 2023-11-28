International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.53. 835,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $156.13. The firm has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

