International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

International Frontier Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.12.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Frontier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Frontier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.