InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$59.25 million during the quarter.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

