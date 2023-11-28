Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.17-16.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.890-16.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.02 billion. Intuit also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.25-2.31 EPS.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $565.07. 1,735,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,038. The firm has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $571.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $523.46 and a 200 day moving average of $494.82.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $563.17.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total transaction of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total transaction of $661,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Intuit by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,358,000 after buying an additional 319,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

