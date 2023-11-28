Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.375-3.406 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion. Intuit also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.17-16.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $563.17.

INTU traded up $3.84 on Tuesday, hitting $565.07. 1,735,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,038. Intuit has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $571.82. The company has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $523.46 and its 200-day moving average is $494.82.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

