Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.93 and a 200-day moving average of $305.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.