Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lowered by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $312.76. 399,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

