Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 422,142 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 253,902 shares.The stock last traded at $22.58 and had previously closed at $22.53.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
