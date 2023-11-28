Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 422,142 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 253,902 shares.The stock last traded at $22.58 and had previously closed at $22.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

