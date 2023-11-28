Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the October 31st total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

VRIG stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,069. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

