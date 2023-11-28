Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kellanova (K)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kellanova (NYSE: K):

11/28/2023 – Kellanova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2023 – Kellanova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Kellanova had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2023 – Kellanova was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

10/25/2023 – Kellanova was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/14/2023 – Kellanova was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2023 – Kellanova had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Kellanova had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Kellanova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Kellanova had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Kellanova was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Kellanova had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $82.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Kellanova had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $38,149,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

