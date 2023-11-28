Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kellanova (K)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kellanova (NYSE: K):
- 11/28/2023 – Kellanova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/20/2023 – Kellanova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2023 – Kellanova had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2023 – Kellanova was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.
- 10/25/2023 – Kellanova was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 10/14/2023 – Kellanova was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/12/2023 – Kellanova had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2023 – Kellanova had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2023 – Kellanova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Kellanova had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2023 – Kellanova was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/3/2023 – Kellanova had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $82.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2023 – Kellanova had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42.
Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $38,149,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
