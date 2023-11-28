Investors Buy Large Volume of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 20,402 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 309% compared to the average volume of 4,990 put options.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $146.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,635. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after buying an additional 309,721 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.