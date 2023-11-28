Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares Gold Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,522 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,894 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. 2,486,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,926. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

