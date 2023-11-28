Investors Buy Large Volume of United States Natural Gas Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 75,356 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 47,835 call options.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of UNG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. 32,714,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,513,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. United States Natural Gas Fund has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 811.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

