Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,759 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 226% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,461 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGI. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 1,474,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.