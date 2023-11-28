Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 24,557 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 258% compared to the typical volume of 6,860 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNG stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 700,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,204. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

