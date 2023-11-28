Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 37,010 call options on the company. This is an increase of 18% compared to the typical volume of 31,260 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $114.16 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.