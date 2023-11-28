Investors Purchase High Volume of UiPath Call Options (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 11,409 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 10% compared to the average daily volume of 10,333 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

UiPath Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PATH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,491,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,016. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,671,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,671,743.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $4,784,200. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Comerica Bank bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in UiPath by 31.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,741 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 25.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UiPath by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,658,875 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,498 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

