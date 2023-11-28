Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 231,078 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 161% compared to the typical daily volume of 88,381 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Innovation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after buying an additional 460,104 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,910,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,157,275. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

