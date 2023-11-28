Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,834 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 291% compared to the average daily volume of 1,237 call options.

Insider Transactions at Vista Outdoor

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur purchased 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 174,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,780. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

