Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 1,741.3% in November

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 1,741.3% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Investview Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of INVU stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,388. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Investview has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
Investview Company Profile
