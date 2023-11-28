Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 1,741.3% in November

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a growth of 1,741.3% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Investview Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of INVU stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,388. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Investview has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Investview Company Profile

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining services, mining equipment repair services, and blockchain technologies.

