Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) in the last few weeks:

11/21/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/17/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/13/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

10/5/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IONS stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.45. 460,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,624. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $934,603. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

