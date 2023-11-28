IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $786,555.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,237,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $756,607.50.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $756,855.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $788,535.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $840,510.00.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $95.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,697. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 950.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 56.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Get Our Latest Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.