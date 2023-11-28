iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
