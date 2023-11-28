iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

iPower Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iPower by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

