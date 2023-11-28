Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,342 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $20,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,752,594. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. 34,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,533. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

