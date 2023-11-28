Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,937 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,853,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 853.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,718,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 102,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,790. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 36,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $300,119.04. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 188,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

