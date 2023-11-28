IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.68. 66,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 98,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on IRS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 111.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $6,329,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 14.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 86.3% during the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 187,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 86,943 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 169,272 shares in the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
Read More
