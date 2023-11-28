iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires New Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Gartner by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Gartner by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 16.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

NYSE IT traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $432.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $433.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.94.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,773 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.05, for a total transaction of $1,909,438.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,300 shares in the company, valued at $25,723,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,140 shares of company stock valued at $35,420,368. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

