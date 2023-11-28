iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires New Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 590,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,681,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,027 shares of company stock worth $17,394,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO traded up $5.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1,087.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,223. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $575.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,087.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $926.02 and its 200 day moving average is $860.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $936.80.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

