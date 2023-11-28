iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,528 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 158.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $134.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.28.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

