iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,218 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,708 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,932,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.06. The company had a trading volume of 238,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,537. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

