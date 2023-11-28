iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys 662 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $24,611,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Guggenheim raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.61.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.59. The company had a trading volume of 66,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.31. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.