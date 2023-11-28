iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys Shares of 15,722 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 102,676 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.42. 45,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

