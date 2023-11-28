iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys Shares of 5,227 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after purchasing an additional 263,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97,385 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,569,000 after purchasing an additional 219,948 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.
Brunswick Trading Up 0.5 %
BC traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $78.46. 188,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.49.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.
Insider Transactions at Brunswick
In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
