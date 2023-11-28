iSAM Funds UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,049,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,381,342. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.