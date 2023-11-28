iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $297,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JBL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.93. 217,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

