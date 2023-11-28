iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $369,000 in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,541,000 after acquiring an additional 54,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. 54,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

