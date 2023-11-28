iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $392,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BR traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.20. The company had a trading volume of 75,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $189.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,907 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,407 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

