iSAM Funds UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,840 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,406,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,512,000 after buying an additional 172,158 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

MDLZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.