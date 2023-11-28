iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3,576.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $178.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.55.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

LNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

