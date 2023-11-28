iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases 2,368 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

