iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,410 First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 355,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 202,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 72,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,487.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 596,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 573,499 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,771,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after buying an additional 71,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 64,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,555. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $99,907.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,741.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

